Lakers Score Food, Toy Donations For United Way

OSWEGO – The Nov. 30 men’s and women’s hockey games at SUNY Oswego collected food and toys for the United Way of Oswego County, part of an ongoing campus-community partnership.

Recently SUNY Oswego hockey players, State Employees Federated Appeal (SEFA) committee members and representatives of the United Way and other local agencies gathered the food and toys collected at the games to prepare for distribution.

The partnership continued with the annual Holiday Skate with the Lakers community fundraiser on Dec. 9, where the women’s and men’s hockey teams skated with and signed autographs for community members of all ages.

That event raised an additional $511 for the United Way.

SUNY Oswego’s annual SEFA drive supports the United Way of Oswego County and charities around the world, this year with a $30,000 goal for overall activities.

For more information on the college’s SEFA/United Way campaign, visit oswego.edu/sefa.

