Lakers Score Food, Toy Donations For United Way

Contributor
Group photo with SUNY Oswego hockey players, SEFA committee members, United Way and other local agencies, with food and toys collected at the November 30 hockey game. SUNY Oswego 12/04/2018
In front from left are JoAnn Locy, director of the Oswego Human Concerns Center; Lexie Wallace, United Way of Oswego County; women's hockey player Philomena Teggart; and Lt. Alberta Rakestraw of Oswego County Salvation Army. Standing from left are women's hockey player Mikaela Ditonto; Nancy Concadoro and Bob Hageny, both on the SUNY Oswego SEFA Committee; men's hockey player Cameron Berry; Patrick Dewine, executive director of United Way of Oswego County; women's hockey player Eryn Stewart; Angela Galvin, SUNY Oswego SEFA Committee; men's hockey player Tyler Currie; Capt. Heather Odom of Oswego County Salvation Army; Kristin Gublo, SUNY Oswego SEFA Committee; and Diane Dillon, SUNY Oswego SEFA Committee and women’s hockey head coach.
In front from left are JoAnn Locy, director of the Oswego Human Concerns Center; Lexie Wallace, United Way of Oswego County; women’s hockey player Philomena Teggart; and Lt. Alberta Rakestraw of Oswego County Salvation Army. Standing from left are women’s hockey player Mikaela Ditonto; Nancy Concadoro and Bob Hageny, both on the SUNY Oswego SEFA Committee; men’s hockey player Cameron Berry; Patrick Dewine, executive director of United Way of Oswego County; women’s hockey player Eryn Stewart; Angela Galvin, SUNY Oswego SEFA Committee; men’s hockey player Tyler Currie; Capt. Heather Odom of Oswego County Salvation Army; Kristin Gublo, SUNY Oswego SEFA Committee; and Diane Dillon, SUNY Oswego SEFA Committee and women’s hockey head coach.

OSWEGO – The Nov. 30 men’s and women’s hockey games at SUNY Oswego collected food and toys for the United Way of Oswego County, part of an ongoing campus-community partnership.

Recently SUNY Oswego hockey players, State Employees Federated Appeal (SEFA) committee members and representatives of the United Way and other local agencies gathered the food and toys collected at the games to prepare for distribution.

The partnership continued with the annual Holiday Skate with the Lakers community fundraiser on Dec. 9, where the women’s and men’s hockey teams skated with and signed autographs for community members of all ages.

That event raised an additional $511 for the United Way.

SUNY Oswego’s annual SEFA drive supports the United Way of Oswego County and charities around the world, this year with a $30,000 goal for overall activities.

For more information on the college’s SEFA/United Way campaign, visit oswego.edu/sefa.

Be the first to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.


*