Lakers Win Hockey Classic Opener

OSWEGO, NY – The Oswego State men’s ice hockey team upended Salve Regina in a top-10 battle during the first day of the 13th annual PathFinder Bank Hockey Classic on Friday.

Oswego – ranked seventh in the latest USCHO poll – bookended the middle period with two three-goal frames to move past the No. 9 Seahawks and into the 7 p.m. title game on Saturday.

THE BASICS

Result: Oswego 6, Salve Regina 2



Location: Marano Campus Center Arena – OswegoRecords: Oswego 9-3-0 | Salve Regina 8-4-1

HOW IT HAPPENED

The first period featured five goals between the two teams, with Oswego’s Josh Nenadal striking first in rare fashion.

With 17 seconds left on a Seahawk power-play, Nenadal won a puck along the boards of the Lakers’ offensive zone, sprinted to the net, stopped short and beat the goalie at 5:07.

Salve answered less than two minutes later before Oswego recorded back-to-back tallies before the 15-minute mark.

The second Laker goal came as Mitch Emerson and Colton Fletcher found Joseph Molinaro for a goal by the left post.

At 14:47, Oswego made it 3-1 with the eventual game-winner from Michael Gillespie.

Gillespie collected a rebound on the weak side near the right post for a goal after Carter Allen sent a puck from the point that was batted down in front by Travis Broughman.

The Seahawks scored what proved to be its final goal with less than three minutes to play in the opening period, sending the teams to intermission with Oswego on top, 3-2.

Neither team was able to score in the second, which was a penalty-ridden period.

In the third, Tyler Currie popper the water bottle off the net at 5:41 off a pass from Molinaro just seconds after a Laker power-play expired.

Anthony Passero then hopped into the action, moving from right to left and beating the goalie with a backhand at 8:24 to make it a 5-2 Oswego advantage.

Gillespie and Broughman teamed up for the exclamation point on the night, finding Max Novick for the defenseman’s second goal of the campaign.

Between the pipes, David Richer earned the victory, stopping 22 Seahawk shots for a .917 save percentage over 60 minutes.

WHAT’S NEXT

Oswego will face a familiar foe in the 7 p.m. championship matchup on Saturday night, as SUNY Canton earned a 5-2 victory over Concordia University Wisconsin in the tournament’s opening game. The Kangaroos and Lakers met earlier this season, with Oswego winning 6-2 in a road contest on Nov. 9.

