Lakeview Lanes to host OCO’s May the Fourth Be With You Bowl-A-Fun

FULTON, NY – Oswego County Opportunities will hold its annual Bowl-A-Fun May 4 at Lakeview Lanes.

A limited number of team spots are still available in both the morning and afternoon flights.

The theme for OCO’s Bowl-A-Fun is “May the Fourth Be With You.”

Along with drawings for a variety of prizes there will be a silent auction and a special appearance by the Imperial Outlanders Emerald Empire Squad.

Part of a non-profit world-wide Star Wars costume club, squad members will be available for free photographs.

There will also be awards for teams with the highest scores, and with participants encouraged to come dressed at their favorite Star Wars or science fiction character, there will be team awards for best dressed and most unique costumes.

Sponsored in part by Gold Level Sponsors G & C Foods and National Grid, and Silver Level Sponsors The Shineman Foundation, Community Bank, Glider Oil, One Group, and the Oswego County Federal Credit Union, OCO’s “May The Fourth Be With You” Bowl-A-Fun serves as a fundraiser to support OCO’s efforts to do “whatever it takes” to help families succeed through empowerment, support, and connecting them with the resources that can help them do so.

Secure your team’s spot today by visiting www.oco.org for a registration form or calling 315-598-4717, ext. 1082.

OCO is a private, non-profit agency that has been supporting communities throughout Oswego County since 1966.

A member agency of the United Way of Greater Oswego County, OCO provides more than 50 vital services throughout 100 separate locations.

For more information, visit www.oco.org.

Did you know? It’s OCO!

