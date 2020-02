First graders at Lanigan Elementary School recently celebrated their 100th day of school by dressing up as if they were 100 years old, completed various 100-themed writing activities and crafts, and ready 100 days of school books.

The special day will also be celebrated in other Fulton City School District elementary buildings after mid-winter break.

Pictured are students in Samantha Swayze’s first grade classroom getting into their elderly characters.

