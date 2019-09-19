Lanigan Elementary Families Enjoy Fun, Teacher Meet-N-Greets

OSWEGO – The recent Lanigan Elementary School Block Party and Open House were huge successes, thanks to the teams of supporters who made the activities possible.

Hundreds of people flocked to the school’s courtyard and green space where they enjoyed a free meal, collected community information and resources, gathered school supplies and backpacks if needed, had their faces painted, enjoyed a bounce house and utilized the playground before Lanigan students led their families and other guests to their classrooms.

Parents and guardians met their child’s teacher, visited special area classrooms and several teachers had several fun, in-classroom activities to welcome Lanigan families to the 2019-20 school year.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...