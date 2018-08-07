Lanigan Elementary First Grade Class Celebrated At Summer Picnic

FULTON – The sound of laughter could be heard throughout a recent visit to Volney Town Park as Karrie Schremp’s former students joyously celebrated their achievements of the 2017-18 school year.

Schremp glowed as she greeted her former first grade friends and again praised them for the experiences and progress gained throughout the past year.

Learning, she said, is celebrated throughout the year and the summer picnic is a crowning achievement of their academic, social, emotional and behavioral growth.

“Right from the get go, I make those bonds,” she said. “The trust they had in me and the confidence I had in them was remarkable.”

The social/emotional goals are as equally important as their academic counterparts, Schremp said, because the Fulton City School District teaches the whole child.

Each of the goals have been a part of the student-led conferences, which 100 percent of Schremp’s students and their families participated in this past school year.

One student begged her to keep him next year instead of moving to second grade, and just giving him harder math assignments.

Several students sobbed at the end of the year, but Schremp said they shifted from sad student tears to happy tears of hers knowing how well-prepared they had become for second grade.

The students, their families, Schremp, Lanigan Elementary Principal Jeff Hendrickson, Fulton City School District Superintendent Brian Pulvino and Fulton City School District Executive Director of Instruction and Assessment Elizabeth Conners attended the fun picnic.

Together, they all enjoyed food, drinks, laughs, cake and made new memories.

