Lanigan Honors Student Kindness, Goal Progress

Lanigan Elementary School students spent their last school day of 2018 celebrating achievements of their peers.

Several students were recognized by Principal Jeff Hendrickson because they were on a roll making progress toward a personal, academic, behavioral or social goal in their classroom.

Honorees were nominated by their classroom teacher for a variety of reasons, including, but not limited to: taking leadership roles in group work, build relationships, asking questions when unsure of an answer, increased progress in math and reading fluency, demonstration of self-control or focus and showing more effort.

On a roll awardee include: Molly Vant, Angel Lamar, Owen Ounderkirk, Carter VanDelinger, Gabriella Johnson, Isabelle Miner, Dominic Collins, Ale Cruz-Martinez, Ean Prusinowski, Isabella Winterhalt, Andrew Sanders, Madisyn Burkard, Layla Hutchinson, Dominic Saunderson, Matthew Becker, Michael Mellon, Nathan Hough, Collin Fitzgerald, Noah Osborne, Maenna Fancett, Arianna Dumas, Indiana Griffin, Ethan Bartlett, Ian Nickerson, Kadyn Davis, Noah Richards and Nevaeh Nicholas.

Hendrickson took a moment to give Malaya Hotchkiss, Carter McLoughlin and Kyliegh Miller special recognition for being recognized as growing.

The trio received special brag certificates.

Also honored were several students who exhibited kindness throughout the month of December.

Hendrickson said classroom teachers recognized students from their classroom who have become role models for kindness.

Hendrickson emphasized while Lanigan’s character trait for December was kindness, that is something that should be displayed throughout the school year.

Role model certificates were presented to the following kind students: Jacob Hotaling, Seth Arnold, Logan Fitzgerald, Taylor Hull, Landon Wakefield, Caitlin Scout, Madeline LaBeef, Adam Stacey, Brayden Ippolito, Aliana Vazquez, Bella Calkins, Adrianna Bulla, Cali Shaw, Max Scipione, Chloe Recore, Danato Raponi, Riley Thurlow, Liliana Garcia, Kaiden Hofmann, Lily Burkard, Josie Patrick, Liany Lancto, Emma Liberti, Corey Seymour, Ethan Tice, Eden Petrie, Austin Haskins, Chaos Mills, Jocilyn Bellinger, Ava Reis, Rileigh Tryt, Eva Kraus, Mason Perkins, Bailey Hennigan, Piper Mead, Giada Raponi, Harlow Cole, Amia Kolb-Kee, Kendra Phillips, Claire Banach, Riley Childs, Tyko Delaney, Jionni JIminez, Bryson France, Staci Smith, Maddison Garn, Leah Fluent, Benjamin Bennett and Lennyx Tucker.

Hendrickson closed out the assembly as he introduced the school’s character trait for January: forgiveness.

