Lanigan Primary Students Watch Fairytale Fun, Learn Lessons

Just like fairytale characters, Lanigan Elementary School’s primary students learned that they too can live – and go to school — happily ever after.

Lanigan students in grades kindergarten to two realized that during a performance of “Huff and Puff: A Pig Tale” from actors a part of the Merry-Go-Round Playhouse.

The actors combined the storylines of the traditional fairytales: “Three Billy Goats Gruff,” “Rapunzel,” “Goldilocks and the Three Bears” and “Three Little Pigs” to help showcase life lessons through the importance of character education.

First-grade teacher Marie Mathes said the assembly was perfect for first-grade students because it was served as a preliminary introduction to the grade level’s fairytales unit. Through the performance, students learned the message of always doing their best even when life can be tough, sharing and understanding one another.

Together, students recited main components of the rhymes and cheered when characters made the right decisions when they felt they were at a crossroads.

The Merry-Go-Round Playhouse actors summarized the moral of the story as they talked to the audience about good citizenship, which stems from being trustworthy, respectful and responsible.

Each of those traits perfectly aligns with the Fulton City School District’s Positive Behavioral Interventions and Supports initiative, which is woven throughout each grade level at Lanigan. Students also recognized the trait of forgiveness, which had recently been embraced by several Lanigan children, as part of the school’s monthly character education assembly.

Following the performance, students asked the actors questions related to costume design, how characters are portrayed and general information about plays.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...