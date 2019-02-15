Lanigan Students Battle It Out With Books

FULTON – Lanigan Elementary students were recently celebrated for their participation in the school’s annual Battle of the Books competition.

Through much hard work, battle participants in third through sixth grade studied details of 10 books from various genres to provide correct answers to 16 questions during their battle event.

Technology integration coach Jessica Somers read the questions, all of which began “In which book” and a scenario followed. Battle teams had 30 seconds to come up with the correct title and author.

Questions were so specific, including: “In which book do characters have separate schools and different friends” and “In which book do characters get raisins stuck in their teeth?”

During the third and fourth grade battle, students squealed with excitement with each correct answer.

There were very few questions which stumped all teams.

There was a tie, with 64 points at the half-way mark, between the Red Raider Readers Return and Book Worms.

The two teams held strong at the end, as they earned 104 points and 80 points, respectively, and were named building champions.

For their efforts, they were awarded a spot at the upcoming Fulton City School District Battle of the Books event.

They will face off with competitors from the other FCSD elementary schools.

Both the first- and second-place teams received medals and T-shirts.

Joining them at the district battle will be Lanigan fifth and sixth graders in the teams of AKA Readers and Book Bombers.

