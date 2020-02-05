Lanigan Students Earn Awards for January Efforts

Lanigan Elementary students and staff members had a lot to celebrate during the school’s recent awards assembly for the month of January.

The entire Lanigan family began the assembly by reciting the Pledge of Allegiance and the Lanigan Pledge before Principal Jeff Hendrickson shared several Being Recognized as Great, or BRAG, awards. BRAG honorees include: Everleigh Nye because she excelled with participation, Kelsey Reed and Kendal Lamacchia for their assistance with collecting recyclables, Gavin Terpening because he showed problem-solving skills, and Jon Buscemi because he served as engineer to fix a classroom game.

Certificate of Excellence awards were provided to fifth-graders Shawn Mazzole and Jayden Herman because they graduated from the Check-in/Check-out program. Principal Hendrickson said both Mazzole and Herman have exemplified the “Lanigan Way” with their demonstration of being safe, responsible, respectful and problem solvers.

On-a-Roll certificates were awarded to students who have made great strides with personal goals throughout the month of January. Those honorees include: Evan Taylor, Mateo Valdez, Owen Stoughtenger, Kensington Miller, Paige, Bort, Ada Dumouchel, Adam Stacey, Rileigh DeMott, Tileya Penson, Madison Kane, Camron Alnutt, Isaiah Sparks, Lily Burkard, Kimora Wilson, Elliott Dumouchel, Michael Brickhouse, Rileigh Tryt, Kinleigh Weaver, Harper Chetney, Aiden Hyde, Harlow Cole, Dominic Backes, Oliver Clark, Madisyn Byrkard and Riley Childs.

Principal Hendrickson said for those students who did not receive awards, there is plenty of time for improvement and hard work throughout the month of February.

“We just finished the second quarter; this is a good time of all of you to work on goals,” he said.

As students accepted their awards, they beamed with pride as their peers clapped and congratulated them on all of their efforts. Also honored were several students who exhibited forgiveness in January. The forgiveness honorees were deemed role models to their peers because of their ability to forgive people and build positive relationships with others.

Forgiveness awardees include” Angus McClave, Grace Gilles, Isriella Towle, Nathan Nichols, Connor Walter, Alexa Smith, Chloe Recore, Kaleb Bartlett, Myles Kitts, Robert Schneider III, Greyson Strong, Antonio Towle, Kaiden Hoffman, Aubrey Bush, Miriam Horning, Morgan Sheldon, Makenna Fancett, Ean Prusinowski, Ale Cruz Martinez, Toby Vayner, Aiden Hyde, Everleigh Nye, Harper Nicholas, Owen Ouderkirk, Michael Baldwin, Piper Mead, Wylie Watson, Austin Polson, Morgen Labert, Giada Raponi, Layne Marlow, Kaleb Hofmann, Jemma Osmun, Carter VanDeLinder, Jaidyn Maxam, Emma Seiter, Kilie Kirkpatrick, Emmielou Fyffe, Alivia Thompson, Staci Smith, Penelope Cochrane, Emery Scerbo and Nori Keib.

Principal Hendrickson reminded all Lanigan students that while forgiveness can be tricky, it can be achievable to everyone. It’s also a character trait every Lanigan Eagle may practice all year.

“One thing we can work on is to apologize sincerely, even when something wasn’t intentional,” he said. “An apology means you want to fix that. That’s why we look for forgiveness.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...