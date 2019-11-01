Lanigan Students Honored For Teamwork, Personal Goals

Lanigan Elementary School celebrated dozens of students who have been on a roll with their personal goals throughout the month of October.

Recognized for academic progress, overcoming obstacles, a display of perseverance and maintaining a positive attitude, among other examples, one student from nearly every classroom was recognized during a recent school assembly.

Certificates of recognition for being on-a-roll were presented to the following students:

Shamar Thomas-Clark, Evan Lambert, Ivy Jock Jodway, James Stewart, Brianna Stoltz, Addison Barrick, Dominic Vescio, Jamie Chappell, Jeremy Caldwell, Liany Lancto, Elizabeth Saba, David Braymiller, Parker Gentile, Arianna Milks, Crispin Crowe, Serenity St. Andrews-McCarthy, Amia Kolb-Kee, Maggie Sorbello, Theresa Reed, Kayden Fitzgerald, Anthony Vincent, Gabriella Johnson, Esther Horning, Aubree DeMott, Skylar Borden and Kohen Shafer.

Also honored during the assembly were students named as role models because they exhibited teamwork.

Because the honorees were observed as being cooperative with their peers inworking together for a common cause, they also received certificates of recognition.

Teamwork awardees include: Lily McCoy, Madeline Viscome, Addison Smith, Liliana Garcia, Alexa Smith, Isaiah Sparks, Matthew Becker, Xavier Doty, Koby Drake, Isabell Stock, Blake Bednarz, Mylah Demspey, Anthony Demperio, Morgan Sheldon, Arieana McDonald, Katie Wettering, Brooklynne Reed, Jett Drake, Kaleb Rupert and Sullivan Strong.

Additional teamwork awardees include:

Eva Kraus, Aaliyah Woodridge, Theresa Reed, Brynlie Slight, Amalia Gentile, Vaughn Strong, Jaxon Alvarado, Teagan Ward, Claire France, Emmielou Fyffe, Gabrielle Bartlett, Dominic Ferrara, Jonoah Adams, Staci Smith, Emmett Ingerson, Kare Banach and Ella Becker.

