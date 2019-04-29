Lanigan Students Receive Role Model Honors

Lanigan Elementary students who exhibited self-control throughout the month of April were recently honored with certificates of recognition during a school assembly.

Because the students regulated their thoughts and actions, so they could stop any pressures and acted in ways they knew was right, they received the school’s role model honors.

The following role models were named: Taylor Hull, Jacob Hotaling, Landon Wakefield, Ryan McLoughlin, Eric McLoughlin, Logan Fitzgerald, Olivia Hendrickson, Hailey Smith, Kiley Pudney, Mia Cordino, Liam Green, Zander West, Issaic Reed, Jack Amidon, Haylee Kingsley, Lori Johnson, Emily Illacqua, Isabell Stock, Xavier Doty, Xavier Mihalek, Malachi Scaringi, Vita Galini, Autumn Jones, Alex Wager, Parker Gentile, Logan Wilcox, Aurielle Snyder, Brooklynne Reed, Michael Best, Anna-Marie Clew, Breyson Gibson, Giada Raponi, Bailey LeVea, Rebecca Horning, Evan Kimberly, Amia Kolb-Kee, Landyn Farrands, Maggie Sorbello, Jaxon Atwater, James Clarke, Chloe Tucci, Isabelle Miner, Teagan Ward, Lucas Stenson, Elijah Stoddard and Ella Drake.

Also honored were several students who were identified by their classroom teachers as on a roll with academic, social or behavioral progress throughout the month of March.

Select students were recognized because they crushed their personal goals, took risks in learning, avoided distractions and became more engaged in learning, among other reasons.

On a roll honorees, who also received certificates of recognition, include: Karina Santana, Veronica Demperio, Alex Lafrance, Aliana Vazquez, Kaleb Bartlett, Miriam Horning, Kylie Stevens, Adam Warner, Isiah Taylor, Parker Gentile, Trinity Clark, Julius LaPointe, Bailey Hennigan, Vaughn Strong, Charlotte Viscome, Leah Fluent, Kendal LaMacchia and Emma Ringland.

