Larry Wight Wins Highly Competitive Fulton Speedway Modified Feature

FULTON, NY – With just two-point races left coming into Saturday night to crown the 2018 Fulton Speedway Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modified Track Champion, Larry Wight held a slim three-point lead over Tim Sears Jr. and a five-point lead over division rookie Ron Davis III.

In the 35-lap Modified feature Bobby Herrington and Larry Wight would put on a show from lap 14 on swapping the lead back and forth. Just when it looked Wight was going to drive away for the win in the late going the yellow flag would wave on lap 33 setting up a green, white checker finish. Wight got a great restart and would go on to a 1.5 second win ahead of Herrington.

Tim Sears Jr. finished third and Ron Davis III fourth keeping their title shot alive going into Championship night Saturday, September 1.

Other winners on Lindsay Aggregates and Burke’s Do-It-Best Home Centers night were, Scott Prentice (SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman) Tim Sears Jr. (Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models) Jake Davis (E&V Energy Novice Sportsman).

Nate Higgins won the second SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman feature. His engine was taken for further tech.

Rob Bellinger and Glenn Forward would lead the Modified field down to the green with Bellinger grabbing the lead.

Bellinger would open a 1.2 second lead with 5 laps complete. Forward, Bobby Herrington, Larry Wight and Jeff McGinnis were locked in a tight battle for second through fifth.

With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower Bellinger still held a few car length advantage over Herrington. Behind the top-two, Forward and Wight raced side-by-side with Pat Ward starting to gain on that battle.

On lap 13 Herrington ran down Bellinger and grabbed the lead on the high side exiting turn four with Wight grabbing second one lap later.

At the halfway point Herrington still led as he had Wight right in his tire tracks. Bellinger, Ward and Davis still showed on the scoring tower.

On lap 22 Herrington and Wight went across the line almost dead even. One lap later Wight would grab the top-spot with Herrington fighting back to the lead by a bumper.

With 10 laps to go Wight held a slim lead as Herrington was still in contention for the win. Ward, Bellinger and Davis were putting on a show for third through fifth.

Just when it looked like Wight shook loose from Herrington the yellow would wave on lap 33 setting up a green, white checkers finish. Wight got a great restart and drove to 1.5 second win over Herrington. Tim Sears Jr. made a great run on the closing laps to finish third with Ron Davis III fourth and Pat Ward fifth.

With over 50 cars in the pits two 25-lap SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman features were run.

In the first feature Josh Livingston jumped out to the early lead while racing behind him was two and three wide.

Livingston’s car was on rails by lap 10 building up an over one second lead. Earl Rudy and Scott Prentice raced side-by-side for second and third with Brett Draper, Greg Doust and Chris Hulsizer battled for fourth through sixth.

A caution on lap 13 would slow the pace with Prentice bolting to the lead when the race went back to green.

After cautions on lap 13 and 17, the race would go green the rest of the way with Prentice and Jackson Gill putting on a show until the checkers with Prentice grabbing the win by 0.730 of a second over Gill. Zach Sobotka, Greg Doust and Amy Holland finished third through fifth.

In the second 25-lap feature Nate Higgins took the early lead and by lap 5 would be in a two-car breakaway at the front of the field with Willy Decker Jr.

When the scoring tower showed lap 10 it was still Higgins and Decker out front while Wade Chrisman, Tim Abate, Brandon Carvey, Richie Riggs, Corey Barker and Alan Fink raced bumper-to-bumper and side-by-side inches apart for third through eighth.

With 10 laps remaining Higgins opened the biggest lead of the race of over 2 seconds over Decker with Chrisman, Abate and Fink showing in the top-five.

With no yellows the rest of the distance Nate Higgins cruised to the win. Point leader Alan Fink, Willy Decker Jr., Wade Chrisman and Brandon Ford finished second through fifth.

After the feature Nate Higgins’ motor was taken for further post-race tech. Results will be posted on the Fulton Speedway website in the coming days.

In the 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models Dale Caswell would take the lead at the drop of the green in what would be another tight race until the checkers.

With 5 laps complete Caswell held a slim lead over Jason Parkhurst while Tim Sears Jr., Sean Beardsley and Kevan Cook slugged it out for third through fifth.

At the halfway point you could have thrown a blanket over Caswell, Sears, Parkhurst and Beardsley as they were racing just inches apart.

Over the final laps Caswell and Sears would swap the lead back and forth with Tim Sears Jr. grabbing the popular win. Dale Caswell, Jason Parkhurst, Sean Beardsley and Chris Fleming finished second through fifth.

Jake Davis was able to erase recent mechanical gremlins picking up the win in the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature. Davis grabbed the lead on lap 2 and never looked back. Kearra Backus, Pat Nolan, Richard Page and Kyle Rood finished second through fifth.

The night ended with a pair of wild Demolition Derbies. Paul Owen took the $1,000-To-Win 4 & 6 Cylinder demo while Joe Riccio took home the victory in the $750-To-Win Small Truck and Mini Van Junk Run.

This Saturday, September 1 Unique eCigs & Ehrlich Pest Control will present a huge Labor Day weekend race featuring the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints with track champions to be decided in the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds, SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman and the Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Models. The E&V Energy Novice Sportsman will also be in action.

Adult grandstand admission is $22 with everyone 18 years old and younger free. Pit is $35. Pit will open at 4 p.m., Grandstands 5 p.m. with racing at 7 p.m.

Any questions you might have about the 2018 racing season and for marketing opportunities, please contact Cory Reed at 315-593-6531 or [email protected] . For all the latest news go to www.fultonspeedway.com and like the track Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway for weekly and race day updates.

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print

