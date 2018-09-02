Larry Wight Wins Two Fulton Speedway Main Events And Modified Track Championship

FULTON, NY – Saturday at the Fulton Speedway Larry Wight had a race night that he, his race team or his fans won’t soon forget on the final points night of the 2018 season.

In the Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints Wight went from huge engine issues to start the night, to an engine change, winning the B-Main and finally winning one of the closet A-Mains in the history of ESS where the top-three were separated by 0.075 of a second.

In the Tracey Road Equipment DIRTcar Modifieds the track championship came down to 35 laps with Wight, Tim Sears Jr. and Ron Davis III to decide it. Wight went out and won the feature and the track championship.

Wade Chrisman and Mike Phelps won the 25-lap SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman features. The results are not official until further post-race tech is done on Chrisman, Phelps, Jim Spano and Jackson Gill.

In the coming days please check the Fulton Speedway website for the tech results.

Jason Parkhurst put an exclamation point on his 2018 season as he dominated the 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature and won the track championship.

In the 35-lap Modified feature Joe Shields would lead the opening laps before Glenn Forward would grab the top spot on lap 8.

With 10 laps showing on the scoring tower Forward held a narrow advantage while a couple car lengths behind him, Rob Bellinger, Shields, Jordan McCreadie and Tom Sears Jr. were in a tight fight for second through fifth.

At lap 15 Forward and Bellinger were in a close race for the lead with McCreadie and Larry Wight right there waiting for any mistake by the top two.

On lap 19, after working on Forward for a number of laps Bellinger was able to get by Forward to be scored the new leader.

On lap 22 Wight would move into second and need only one more lap to drive into the lead.

Once in the lead nobody challenged Wight the rest of the distance as he grabbed the win and the track championship. Rob Bellinger, Jordan McCreadie, Tom Sears Jr. and Tim Sears Jr. finished second through fifth.

Alan Fink’s road to the championship on the final night ended up harder than originally planned.

The first 25-lap SUNY Canton DIRTcar Sportsman feature would see the leader on lap 2 have his front-end collapse coming across the track leaving Fink with nowhere to go. Fink would make hard contact, almost rolling over. He was able to make it to the pits for quick repairs.

Fink was able to bring home an 11th place finish to win the track championship. Fink related that the contact from the incident on lap 2 was hard enough to break the frame.

Max Hill would jump out to the early lead in the 20-lap Billy Whittaker Cars & Trux RUSH Late Model feature setting a quick early pace until lap 7 when Jason Parkhurst would be scored the new leader.

At the halfway point Parkhurst was driving away from the field out front. Hill ran alone in second with Sean Beardsley, Bret Belden and Dale Caswell in a close battle for third through fifth.

Over the remaining laps and no yellows to tighten the field up, Parkhurst drove away for the win by 7 seconds and with it the track championship. Sean Beardsley, Max Hill, Dale Caswell and Bret Belden finished second through fifth.

Billy VanInwegen would jump out to the narrow early lead in the 25-lap Lucas Oil Empire Super Sprints A-Main.

With 5 laps complete VanInwegen, running the top-side of the speedway, would lead by a bumper over Steve Poirier who ran the bottom line. Jason Barney, Jonathan Preston and Danny Varin used every inch of the speedway battling in the top-five.

The red flag would stop the field on lap 11 for an incident involving Dan Douville. He was okay.

With 10 laps to go the racing was close up front as they raced in traffic with VanInwegen holding a narrow two car length lead with Varin and Poirier, Barney and Preston all still in contention for the win.

With 5 laps to go the intensity level got turned all the way up as VanInwegen held a slim lead over the heavy hitters of Varin, Preston, Larry Wight from 19th, Poirier and Barney to slug it out for the win.

Wight made the improbable run from blown engine, engine replacement, B-Main and then saw the opening he needed on the final lap, setting up a three-car dash off turn four to the checkers. Wight would win the A-Main by 0.084 over VanInwegen and 0.097 over Varin.

In the 15-lap E&V Energy Novice Sportsman feature Jake Davis would lead the open 6 laps before something suddenly broke, ending his night. Quinn Wallis would take over the top-spot and would lead the rest of the way.

The Fulton Speedway now will be silent as preparations are under way by speedway staff for one of the crown jewel events in the Northeast, the 33rd Annual Outlaw 200 Weekend on September 28-29.

For all the information you will need for a fun racing weekend go to www.fultonspeedway.com and click on the Outlaw 200 Weekend banner at the top of the page.

Any questions you might have and for marketing opportunities please contact Cory Reed (315) 593-6531 or [email protected] . For all the latest Outlaw 200 Weekend news visit the track website and like the Facebook page www.facebook.com/FultonSpeedway.

2018 Fulton Speedway Track Champions – Larry Wight (Modified) Alan Fink (Sportsman) Jason Parkhurst (Late Models).

