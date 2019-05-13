Last Call For ‘Annie Get Your Gun’ Auditions

OSWEGO – Come on over to the Oswego Players on May 13 from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Civic Arts Center by Fort Ontario.

We have some fantastic parts for anyone who wants to play on the Frances Marion Brown Theater.

This updated version of “Annie Get Your Gun” has roles for everyone.

Kids, adults, young and younger, singers, dancers, and some walk-ons where ya just have to smile a lot.

It’s going to be great fun and a great show.

Matt Fleming is directing, so you know there will be lots of laughs.

Come on now.

You can do it. Don’t be shy!

See you all there.

