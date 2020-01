Last Chance To Register for 2020 Fulton Little League

FULTON – Registrations for the upcoming Fulton Little League season will wrap up on February 1 (8 a.m. – 6 p.m.) in the cafeteria area of the Fulton War Memorial,

All boys and girls ages 4 through 16 who reside within either the Fulton or Hannibal school districts’ boundaries or attend a school in either Fulton or Hannibal are eligible to play Fulton Little League baseball or softball.

A child must be 4 years old by August 31, 2020, to sign up for T-Ball this year; and cannot be 17 years old before September 1, 2020, to be eligible to play Senior League.

All participants should present a birth certificate and proof of residency at the time of registration.

A late fee will be assessed to all players who sign up after February 1.

Any questions, call Fulton Little League President John Florek at 591-4993 or FLL Vice President Dave Webber at 532-5029.

