August 15, 2018

Laurie Marie Sherwood Shipley, 24

Written by Contributor, Aug 15, 2018, 0 Comments

OSWEGO, NY – Laurie Marie Sherwood Shipley, 24, of Oswego, passed away Saturday, August 11, 2018.

Laurie was born in Oswego, daughter of Robert William Gomon, and Donna Marie Sherwood-Gomon.

She enjoyed swimming, camping, and listening to music.

She was predeceased by her grandmother, Bonnie Sherwood.

She is survived by her parents, Robert Gomon, and Donna Marie Sherwood-Gomon; a daughter, Olivia Paige; sister, Skyler Anne Gomon of Oswego; grandfather Don Sherwood of Scriba; grandmother, Mary Hargrave of New Haven; her uncle, Timothy (Debbie) Sherwood of Texas; aunt, Kathaleen (Philip Watros) Hargrave of Oswego.

Calling hours will be Saturday, August 18, from noon – 2 p.m. with a service at 2 p.m. at the Dain-Cullinan Funeral Home, Oswego.

If anyone wishes to make contributions they may do so to www.gofundme.com/uamdk-olivia

www.daincullinan.com

