FULTON, NY – Lawrence C. Knopp, 73, of Fulton, passed away peacefully at home on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.

He was born on April 23, 1946, in Oswego, a son to the late Lawrence and Iris Millwood Knopp.

Larry retired from Anhueser-Bush, in Baldwinsville, after many years.

He enjoyed fishing, coaching Little League Baseball, visiting the ocean but above all loved his children and grandchildren.

Larry was predeceased by his wife, Judy; two sisters, Elaine and Darlene; and one brother, David.

He will be greatly missed and forever loved by his four daughters, Lori (Robert) Kelly of Fulton, Kristy (James Jodway) Knopp of Fulton, Susan (Scott Kesler) Bush of Georgia and Deborah Steigerwald of Brewerton; six grandchildren, Nicole Connolly, Tiffany Morse, Stephanie Connolly, Brandon Schultz, Brooke Schultz and Jordan Bush; five great-grandchildren, Cameron, Connor, Isabella, Jayce and Carter; five siblings, Richard Knopp, Gary Stanford, Thomas Knopp, Daniel Knopp and Virginia Bennett; as well as several nieces and nephews.

There will be no services.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton, has care of arrangements.

Foster Funeral Home

www.fosterfuneralhome.com

Share this:

Tweet

Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...