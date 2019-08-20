Lawrence Fredenburg, 70

FULTON, NY – Lawrence “Crink” Fredenburg, 70, of Fulton, passed away on Sunday, August 18, 2019, at home surrounded by his loving family.

He was born in Lawrenceville, NY, a son to the late Kenneth and Winifred Jandreau Fredenburg.

Lawrence liked going out to eat and taking walks through the cemetery.

He was a devoted husband and loved his wife and daughter very much.

He was predeceased by his sisters, Mary and Cathy; and his brother, Wayne.

Surviving are his wife of 46 years, Rosemary; one daughter, Victoria; eight siblings, Faye Fredenburg, Carol Stacker, Bonnie Hooper, Jerry (Linda) Fredenburg, Peggy (Ronnie) Villnave, Karen Perez, Cynthia Fredenburg, Kenneth (Stephanie) Fredenburg; and several nieces and nephews.

To honor his wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society https://donate3.cancer.org in his memory.

Foster Funeral Home, Fulton has care of arrangements.

