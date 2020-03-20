WATERVILLE, NY – Lawrence “Larry” “Pops” Alan Blair, 76, passed away on March 15, 2020 at Vidant Hospital in Greenville, NC.

He was born in Waterville, NY, in 1943, to the late Percival Anderson Blair and Helen Bebee Blair.

In addition to his parents, he was predeceased by his brothers, Percival “Percy” Blair and Charles “Charlie” Blair, both of NY.

Larry proudly served in the U.S. Marine Corps, where he was a highly honored soldier. Following his military service, he worked in the administrative field until retiring.

He resided in Jacksonville, NC with long-time friend and devoted caregiver, Bill Stoughtenger, his daughter, Vanessa and beloved German Shepherd, Selah.

Larry is also survived by his siblings, Clyde “Johnnie” Blair, of Jacksonville, NC and Bertha Mae “Midge” Jennings, of Brookfield, NY.

Pops was well known for his charm and quick wit. He was a true pleasure to be with and will be missed by many.

