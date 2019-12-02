FULTON, NY – Lawrence “Larry” W. Mullin, 64, of Oklahoma City, Okla., and recently of Hannibal, NY, passed away pn November 26, 2019, after a brief illness.

He was born in Fulton to the late John and Margaret Holmes Mullin,

Larry worked as a tow motor driver for York International of Oklahoma City, for many years.

In his free time, he loved being a grandfather and spending time with his late soul mate, Pam Moody.

Larry was also predeceased by his brother, James Mullin and sisters and brothers-in-law, Jacqueline (Bill) Lawrence and Mary (Ken) Taylor.

He will be forever loved by his sister, Margaret Ukleya and is survived by his children, Stephanie Moody and Kelly LaPage; step-son, Chris Moody; several grandchildren; brothers, Jack and Gary Mullin; several nieces and nephews.

Calling hours will be held Saturday, December 7, from 10 a.m. to noon with a service to immediately follow at Foster Funeral Home, 910 Fay St., Fulton.

Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Fulton.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Larry’s memory to St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, stjude.org.

