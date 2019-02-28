Le Moyne College December Graduates, Dean’s List Recipients Listed

SYRACUSE, NY — Le Moyne College has named several December 2018 graduates to its Fall 2018 Dean’s List.

To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or above.

Nicole Bishop, a Bachelor of Science in Marketing, from Hastings, NY

Jonathan Cimilluca, a Bachelor of Science in Management and Leadership, from West Monroe, NY

Susan McRae, a Bachelor of Arts in History and Political Science, from Fulton, NY

Located in a suburban setting on a picturesque 160-acre campus in Syracuse, Le Moyne College is one of only 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States.

Offering more than 30 majors, Le Moyne provides a values-based education that helps students explore their potential through academics, experience and service.

In 2018, for the sixth consecutive year, Le Moyne was ranked by The Princeton Review as one of the nation’s best institutions for undergraduate education, an honor achieved by only 15 percent of the colleges and universities in the nation.

