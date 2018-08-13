Le Moyne College May 2018 Graduates, Dean’s List Recipients Listed

SYRACUSE, NY – The following area students graduated from Le Moyne College and were named to the Spring 2018 Dean’s List.

To make the list, students must achieve a GPA of 3.5 or higher.

Le Moyne’s 68th commencement took place on Sunday, May 20, on the college’s campus.

Approximately 630 members of the class of 2018 participated in the ceremony.

Noah Woods, a Bachelor of Arts in Philosophy, Cato, NY

Ashley Van Patten, a Bachelor of Science in Human Resource Management, Mexico, NY

Emily Giamartino, a Bachelor of Arts in Biology, Central Square, NY

Schuyler Shedd, a Bachelor of Science in Psychology, Fulton, NY

Alissa Robinson, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Fulton, NY

Natasha Waloven, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Hannibal, NY

Molly Malone, a Bachelor of Arts in Political Science, Oswego, NY

Evan Davis, a Bachelor of Science in Biology, Oswego, NY

Shelby Sheehan, a Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Pulaski, NY

Located in a suburban setting on a picturesque 160-acre campus in Syracuse, Le Moyne College is one of only 28 Jesuit colleges and universities in the United States.

