Albion Man Arrested On Rape, Endangering Welfare Of A Child Charges

ALBION, NY – On Friday, April 16, State Police in Pulaski arrested Matthew J. Maine, age 33 from Albion, New York, for Rape 1st degree (B-felony), Criminal Sex Act 1st degree (B-felony), and Endangering the Welfare of a Child (A-misdemeanor).

Maine is accused of having sexual intercourse with a female under the age of 13 at a residence in the town of Albion. He was transported to the Oswego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment Court.

State Police have not provided a photo of Maine.

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print





Like this: Like Loading...