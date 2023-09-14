Blackberry And Raspberry: Pet Of The Week

OSWEGO, NY– Sister and sister, Blackberry and Raspberry, are in need of a gentle new home. They are bonded and would like to stay together. The girls are spayed and litter trained.

If you are interested in adopting, you can download our Adoption Application at tinyurl.com/oswego-humane-application. You can email us your completed application and any questions to [email protected]!

https://tinyurl.com/berry-buns

