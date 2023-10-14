CiTi CTE students build, install benches in Pulaski

Construction technology students from the Center for Instruction, Technology & Innovation recently helped residents of the village of Pulaski by completely installing two benches just outside the Springbrook Apartments.

Project planning began last year, and in the spring, CiTI Career and Technical Education (CTE) students began digging, laying forms and pouring concrete before the current cohort completed the construction and installed the benches in early October. In total, students spent about four days working on the site, according to Martin J. Pasternak, CiTi’s CTE Student Support Coordinator.

“The work they were able to put in with the short time frame they had during their morning or afternoon sessions was impressive,” said Pasternak. “This with how respectful and kind they were to the senior citizens that came out to see what we were doing and thanking us for the new benches was heartwarming.”

Central Square School District student and senior CTE student at CiTi Shawn Fralix helped add dirt to level the ground around the concrete and install the new benches.

“It’s nice to give back to the community, we had a lot of fun with the project,” Fralix said. “It’s good that it will help out the residents here and to be able to give back.”

Pasternak thanked Construction Technology instructor Craig Mahon for being a “phenomenal teacher” and always finding ways to provide his students with real-world and hands on experience.

“Craig has an expertise and shares it in an incredible way with our students and has been an absolute pleasure to work with on this project,” Pasternak added.

There are several other projects being worked on across the more than a dozen CTE courses offered through CiTi, including signage for the Pulaski Family Welcome Center, designing and potential construction of a building for Oswego County firefighters and more.

To view all the current offerings and how to enroll in a CTE course, visit citiboces.org/CTE.

