Compass Federal Credit Union Charity Golf Outing Raises More Than $7,000 For Youth Athletics

OSWEGO, NY – The 2023 Compass Charity Golf Outing saw 12 teams participate at Battle Island Golf Course on August 26, with more than $7,000 being divided between Oswego Youth Soccer, Oswego Pop-Warner Football and Fulton Wrestling.

After 18 holes it was Sheldon Sports, consisting of Bill Beckwith, Mike Sheldon, Al Squirti and Dwayne Watts topping the leaderboard. Finishing in the second position was Canale Insurance and Accounting with Dave Canale, Tracy Canale, Walter Ciesla and Tom Rollin. Third position was credited to team Bombs Away with members Brian Daino, Bill Fern, Jim Galletta and Corey Galletta.

Gerald Collver and Corey Galletta tied in the day’s 3-putt contest.

Ed Hogan had the day’s longest drive in the fairway. Jim Galletta knocked the ball closest to the pin on Hole No. 6, Tracy Canale was closest on Hole No. 9 with Ted Palmitesso closest on Hole No. 17. Larry Hudson was closest to the line on Hole No. 10.

The 50/50 raffle was won by Collver.

Compass Federal Credit Union would like to thank contest and dinners sponsors BSI Mechanical, Canale Insurance, Empower FCU, Rucynski Coleman Law Office PC, Fulton Speedway, KSG Law Office PLLC, Mirabito Financial Group, Novelis and Sterling Financial Group.

Gift sponsors included The Mix, C’s Beverage Center, Dunkin Donuts, Novelis, Wegmans and Oswego Sub Shop.

A number of hole sponsors also contributed including Burke’s Home Centers, C. Gerard Marketing, Chubby’s Sports Bar & Grill, DiMartino Law Office, Dupli Envelope & Graphics, Eagle Beverage, Fulton Savings Bank, Ontario Orchards, Oswego Speedway, Oswego Youth Soccer, Riehlman Shafer & Shaw LLC, Rodak Law Office and Vail Tree Management.

The 2024 edition of the Compass Charity Golf Outing will once again take place at Battle Island Golf Course on Saturday, June 8.

To learn more about Compass Credit Union’s services, or to see a listing of locations, visit online at www.compassfcu.com. Compass Credit Union’s main office, located at 131 George St. in Oswego, can also be reached by phone at (315) 342-5300.

Compass Credit Union can be found on social media via Facebook at www.facebook.com/CompassFCU and on Twitter @CompassFCU.

About Compass Federal Credit Union: Established in 1966, Compass Federal Credit Union has expanded from its original 74 members, to servicing nearly 7,800 members in the Oswego County community. Compass Federal Credit Union aims to serve its members with responsive and exceptional personal service, security of member’s funds, competitive programs and continued growth.

