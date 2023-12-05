Driver Safety Critical Ahead of Winter Months

OSWEGO COUNTY – After the first snowfall of the winter last week, AAA has reemphasized the importance of safe driving, especially during the snowy season.

A survey by AAA uncovered that a majority of drivers engage in dangerous behaviors, behaviors that are exacerbated by poor weather. According to Mark Gruba, a communications specialist for AAA in New York, roughly 46% of crashes involving bad weather take place in the winter. When it comes to driving in snowy conditions, it is imperative to slow down and increase space between you and the other cars around you.

“Rain, snow and ice can dramatically reduce your tire traction. Drivers should slow down to regain the traction that is lost,” Gruba wrote in an email to Oswego County Today. “Increase your following distance from 4-5 seconds to 8-10 seconds, allowing for more time to respond … Do not brake and turn at the same time as this increases the likelihood of skidding on wet, snowy and icy roads. Instead, brake smoothly and then – when your vehicle is at a safer speed – turn the wheel.”

Preparing to drive in the winter is much more than driving slowly and allotting more time to get from one place to another. People should pack additional clothing and materials in the event of getting stuck and check on their tires more frequently.

“Prep for winter,” City of Oswego Police Chief Phil Cady said. “Have a blanket, boots and extra cold weather gear in your car … Check the tread on your tires. If they’re getting low, replace them. Snow tires are a great go-to in the winter.”

Snow tires are incredibly helpful and designed differently from regular ones. They use different rubber that is softer in colder weather, resulting in better traction. They also have deeper treads that decrease snow buildup.

Beyond the weather conditions, social norms also could be causes of danger. With holiday parties and Christmas Eve dinners on the horizon, it is important to consume alcohol in a responsible manner and have a plan.

“The prevalence of holiday parties and gatherings makes this a particularly dangerous time of year for driver impairment,” Gruba said. “Abstaining from alcohol and substances or having a safe ride home are two options that allow revelers to enjoy the holidays while being responsible.”

While there is that added risk, Cady mentioned that there is not much of an increase in tickets or arrests this time of year.

“Our arrest and traffic ticket numbers are fairly static throughout the year,” Cady said. “As far as accidents, the weather plays a part in the number of accidents we handle. Generally, it takes a couple of storms for people to get back into the swing of driving in inclement weather.”

Cady reiterated the importance of safe driving practices, reminding people to “slow down, check their tires and put snow tires on if they have them.”

Perhaps the best way to avoid these dangers is to limit driving during major winter storms.

“Lastly, if you don’t have anywhere to be during a storm, don’t go out,” Cady said. “I can think of many examples over the years of travel advisories being implemented and people still out driving for no important reason. Remember if you’re out and go off the road, you’re taking services away from other people that may really need them.”

Print this entry

Share this:



Email



Like this: Like Loading...