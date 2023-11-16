Early dismissal at Central Square High School

Today at high school dismissal at approximately 2:50 p.m., an adult saying that he was a parent

appeared to be upset and was not cooperating when our Special Patrol Officer (SPO) was attempting

to determine the man’s identity. When the man refused to give the SPO his name and continued to

demonstrate behavior that was escalating, the SPO was forced to detain the individual. The SPO

questioned the man in the SPO office located in the high school since the buses were leaving the

front circle. The man stated that his child attends the middle school and was on her bus along with all

of the other middle school students, waiting for the high school students to board the buses at

dismissal. Apparently, the man was stating that his child had called him upset about something that

happened during the school day. The man was not allowed on the bus, and we always appreciate

when our bus drivers put the safety of our students as a top priority. No parents or other adults that

are not staff members are allowed on our buses at any time for the safety of all students and bus

drivers.

If a parent has an issue regarding their child, the parent should contact the school principal and we

will absolutely address every situation. Parents should never attempt to get on a school bus to

confront any students, even if the parent has the best of intentions, it is absolutely not allowed. At no

time were any students or staff members in danger. We are putting this message out because we

have already heard a number of rumors with misinformation that have made their way to social

media regarding weapons, but I assure you there were no weapons involved and the situation was

handled swiftly and efficiently. We have a Special Patrol Officer housed in every school for when

situations like this present themselves, we are always prepared. Thank you and have a good evening.

Sincerely,

Thomas J. Colabufo

Superintendent

