Environmental Science Students Visit the Salmon River Fish Hatchery

OSWEGO COUNTY, NY – An environmental science class from APW Junior-Senior High School recently attended a field trip at the Salmon River Fish Hatchery in Altmar, NY.

Built in 1980, the Salmon River Fish Hatchery supplies fish for more than 100 public waters including Lake Ontario and stocks approximately 3.5 million trout and salmon each year.

“It is amazing that this hatchery has such a huge environmental and economic impact and is right in our back yard” said Tanya Rutter, the environmental science teacher who talked about the importance of bringing her high school students on this trip.

Her class spent their time touring the hatchery grounds including the Spawn House and the new viewing decks overlooking the Salmon River. Students concluded their tour by listening to an educational presentation about the history of salmon in this area and the science behind the stocking process.

