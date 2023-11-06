Fatal I-81 Crash In The Town Of Cicero

CICERO, NY – On November 2, 2023, at 6:00 p.m., State Police responded to a one-vehicle rollover that occurred on Interstate 81 northbound just north of the Mudd Mill Road overpass.

The investigation has determined a 2003 Jeep Liberty, operated by Scott A. Carpenter, age 60 from Hastings, NY was traveling north on I-81 when he drove off the shoulder of the roadway, struck a large DOT sign, and rolled over several times.

Carpenter was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the vehicle. He was pronounced deceased at the scene.

State Police were assisted at the scene by the Brewerton Fire Department and the Onondaga County Sheriff’s Office Air1 helicopter.

The investigation is continuing.

