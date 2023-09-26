Firefighters Rescue One Person From The Oswego River

OSWEGO, NY – On Monday, 9/25/23 just before 9 p.m., the Oswego Fire Department was alerted by Oswego County 911 of a water-based emergency in the Oswego River. Bystanders reported to 911 that a person was in the water of the Oswego River without a life jacket and in distress.

Oswego Fire Department and Oswego Police Department personnel arrived on scene within three minutes and were able to spot the person in the river near the Oswego Marina.

Oswego Fire Department personnel from the west side station were able to quickly respond with Marine One, make contact with an adult male and assist him into the boat without incident. The patient was assessed for injuries and care was transferred to Menter Ambulance on shore.

Oswego Fire Chief Paul Conzone stated, “Our Firefighters did an excellent job getting Marine One quickly into position and effecting the rescue of an adult male from the 67-degree waters of the Oswego River in the dark. Investments supporting training and upgraded equipment certainly aided in securing a positive outcome in this particular emergency.”

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...