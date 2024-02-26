FULTON – Paint Fulton – Find Your Color provides Fulton residents with a selection of historic color schemes to use for painting their homes. Up to 50 possible combinations of colors are possible when using the 10 schemes. This year, Tina Eusepi, Fulton Block Builder Director, said the decision was made to increase the grant award from $500 to $1,000. “We are hoping that more people in the city will make use of the beautiful and historical combinations. Homeowners can fill out a simple application found on our website. Burke’s and Ace Hardware also have printed copies of the color schemes.”

A homeowner can combine the Paint Fulton Bonus with the FBB Block Challenge but is not required to be part of a block. Awardees will have a photo of their home featured on the Fulton Block Builders website and Facebook page.

For more information: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/find-your-color

