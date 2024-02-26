FULTON – Lee Webber, Fulton Block Builder participant, applied for a FBB Pride Grant to help the church refinish their exterior doors. “The church is a historical building and does so much good for the community,” Webber said. “Membership in All Saints may be small but are mighty in their contributions to the community. Every Tuesday, they feed the hungry. Last week alone, they served 156 meals. We wanted to ‘give back’.”

The FBB Pride Grant has helped the church with much needed repairs to their doors. “Many of the doors are now refinished and absolutely beautiful, but there is more to do,” said Linda Eagan, FBB founder. “I’ve encouraged Lee to apply for another Pride Grant next year to finish the work. This church has been serving our community for nearly 200 years, we are thrilled to help with these needed repairs.”

“The Fulton Block Builders Program is so important to Fulton’s revitalization efforts,” Father Mozeliak said, “and we are grateful to have this program in our community. We want to express our heartfelt thanks to Lee Webber and Fulton Block Builders for their support of the church.”

Father Mozeliak invites anyone seeking to find a church home that is welcoming, active, caring, and vibrant to join them on Sunday mornings at 9:00am.

If you’d like to learn more about Fulton Block Builders and Pride Grants, visit their website: https://www.fultonblockbuilders.com/

To learn more about All Saints Episcopal Church, visit their website: https://www.facebook.com/Allsaintsfulton/

