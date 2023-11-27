Fulton Christmas Porch Decorating Contest Returns, Entries Due Dec. 18

The Fulton Porch Christmas Decorating Contest returns this year with entries due by Dec. 18, it was announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton.
“City of Fulton, as well as residents of Granby and Volney are eligible to participate in this free event,” Shue said. “Participants need to register on the Special Events Committee or Fulton Parks and Recreation Facebook pages, then email their photos to [email protected]. Decorations must be visible from the street.
“Voting on Facebook will run from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, and the winners and prizes will be announced the afternoon of Dec. 23. We had so many wonderful entries last year, and we can’t wait to see the festive and colorful entries that are submitted this year.”
For more information, visit the Fulton Special Events Committee Facebook page.
Located in the Key Bank Building, Fulton, Chirello Advertising offers full service advertising, public relations, and marketing expertise to a variety of industrial, professional, institutional and retail clients throughout Central New York. Established in 1996, the agency specializes in public relations planning, graphic design, web design and streaming web video, video production, market research, radio, television, online, and print advertising. Steve Chirello can be contacted at (315) 592-9778, [email protected] and www.chirello.com. Profiles of the agency are also on Facebook® and LinkedIn®.
All Content Copyright Dot Publishing 2023. All Submissions Become Property of Dot Publishing All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.