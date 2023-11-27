Fulton Christmas Porch Decorating Contest Returns, Entries Due Dec. 18

The Fulton Porch Christmas Decorating Contest returns this year with entries due by Dec. 18, it was announced by Caroline Shue, chair, Special Events Committee (SEC), of Fulton.

“City of Fulton, as well as residents of Granby and Volney are eligible to participate in this free event,” Shue said. “Participants need to register on the Special Events Committee or Fulton Parks and Recreation Facebook pages, then email their photos to [email protected]. Decorations must be visible from the street.

“Voting on Facebook will run from Dec. 19 to Dec. 22, and the winners and prizes will be announced the afternoon of Dec. 23. We had so many wonderful entries last year, and we can’t wait to see the festive and colorful entries that are submitted this year.”

For more information, visit the Fulton Special Events Committee Facebook page.

