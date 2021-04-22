Fulton Community Members Clean Up City For Earth Day

FULTON – The Fulton community has spent the past week leading up to today, Earth Day, cleaning up the city’s culmination of litter and brush after the snow has melted.

This past weekend, the Fulton Rotary and Sunrise Rotary Clubs participated in a cleanup on the banks of the Oswego River near Indian Point. Additionally, the City of Fulton and other community organizations cleaned up the Lake Neatahwanta area this past Saturday. There have also been various cleanup efforts throughout the past few weeks from the city’s wards and community organizations.

Although the pandemic has prevented the Oswego County Green Team from conducting its typical practices of monthly meetings, community cleanups and education for Fulton students, the team of volunteers is encouraging everyone to do their part in keeping the community clean and green.

In a typical year, the team would meet up and do a cleanup as a group, but was not able to this year due to the pandemic. However, Bob Green, who started the team, and his wife, Sandy Green, were glad to visit Recreation Park on Saturday and run into the mayor and other city employees and cleanup volunteers for Lake Neatahwanta.

Bob said the team has put stickers on waste bins in the city to remind people to throw out their trash. Bob and Sandy said the biggest thing people can do to keep their community clean is to simply not litter.

“If you’ve got litter or whatever, put it in a litter bag or put it in a barrel, not just put it on the street,” Sandy said.

There will be a community cleanup at Great Bear along Route 57, Saturday April 24 at 9:30 a.m. It was originally scheduled for today but was pushed due to weather. Those who wish to participate can meet the Friends of Great Bear at the entrance. Areas to pick up will be Rt 57 across from the parking area and on Hawthorne Road along Great Bear property. Trash bags will be provided and gloves are available for those who need them.

Earth-friendly practices everyone can do to keep their communities clean and green (from the New York State Department of Environmental Conservation):

In the kitchen…

Set the refrigerator temperature between 38 F and 42 F.

Set the freezer temperature between 0 F and 5 F.

Microwave whenever you can.

Don’t wash dishes with the water running.

In the dining room…

Use cloth napkins.

Use washable plates, cups and silverware.

Serve condiments from recyclable containers.

Provide personal glasses for beverages.

In the laundry…

Wash and dry only full loads.

Wash with warm water instead of hot.

Rinse with cold water instead of warm.

Hang wash out to dry.

In the bathroom…

Shut off the sink while brushing your teeth.

Shut off the shower while soaping or scrubbing.

Install a low-flow shower head.

Reduce the volume of water in your toilet tank.

In the living room…

Switch off unnecessary lights.

Dress warmly: don’t turn up the furnace.

Dress cool: don’t turn on the air conditioner.

Raise shades on winter days; lower them in summer.

In the yard…

Compost leaves and grass clippings.

Avoid pesticides, use nontoxic alternatives.

Apply only as much fertilizer as the lawn needs.

Use native plants which require little to no watering.

Plant a tree.

In the garage…

Recycle motor oil, antifreeze and car batteries.

In the car…

Drive at the speed limit.

Avoid sudden starts or stops.

Don’t overfill the fuel tank.

Check the tire pressure monthly.

Change air and oil filters regularly.

At the store . . .

Don’t buy over-packaged items.

Choose products in reusable and/or recyclable containers.

Buy concentrated cleaners and detergents.

Return empty bottles and cans for deposit.

Bring your own reusable bag.

At work…

Send electronic copies whenever possible.

Copy reports and memos on both sides.

Circulate rather than copy paperwork.

Reuse tubes and envelopes for mailing.

At play…

Carry out what you carry in.

Hike, row, sail, ski or paddle – don’t motor.

Build campfires with care.

Observe, don’t disturb wildlife and plant life.

Share books, magazines, CDs and DVDs with friends, hospitals and prisons.

At school . . .

Copy bulletins and exams on two sides, make notes and drafts on scrap paper.

Reuse textbooks and school supplies.

Serve reusable trays, dishes and silverware.

Compost cafeteria vegetable wastes.

Everywhere…

Reduce, Reuse, Recycle!

More ways to live a green life can be found here: https://www.dec.ny.gov/public/337.html

