Fulton ConnextCare Health Center Offers Wealth Of Diverse Health Care Services

FULTON, NY – ConnextCare, a county-wide comprehensive health care provider with seven main locations and eight school based health centers, offers medical, mental health, dental and substance abuse disorder services in Fulton, while its ongoing focus is building close-knit relationships with its patients and communities, while maintaining a “small practice” feel, according to Tricia Peter-Clark, ConnextCare President and CEO.

“Connecting with the patients we serve, and with the people in the communities in which we are located, is at the core of our mission,” Peter-Clark said. “At our Fulton health center, we’re continually expanding our network of connections, while receiving tremendous support from Emergency Medical Services, and Oswego Health’s labs and Urgent Care. We will see any patient regardless of their ability to pay for the care they need. In 2022, we had more than 4,300 unique patients in the Fulton office alone. Across all sites we served nearly 30,000.”

“We are so very fortunate to have ConnextCare in our community,” Fulton Mayor Deana Michaels said. “Since 2013, when they acquired the Oswego County Opportunity primary care offices in Fulton and Oswego, they have enriched the health care resources in our city and helped thousands here in the process.”

Located at 510 S. 4th St., in the Fulton Urgent Care building, ConnextCare also has health centers in Central Square, Mexico, Phoenix, Pulaski, Oswego and Parish. They operate school-based health centers with dental services at Fairgrieve Elementary in Fulton, as well as health centers at schools in Mexico, Altmar-Parish-Williamstown, Pulaski, and Sandy Creek which offer medical, dental and mental health services to enrolled students. In addition, they operate dental offices in Fulton and Pulaski, and they have been providing family-oriented health care for 50 years.

“We maintain great relationships for patient referrals from Oswego County Opportunities and Catholic Charities of Oswego County in our communities as well,” Peter-Clark said. “Our services are often part of a custom package these agencies put together to help the individual needs of the clients they serve.”

Peter-Clark emphasized that they are always working to enhance and expand their services. They will be adding Community Health Worker positions in Fulton and Oswego this year to assist with referrals and connections with the community. The American Public Health Association defines a community health worker as “a frontline public health worker who is a trusted member of, or has a close understanding of, the community served. This trusting relationship helps facilitate both access to services and improves service delivery.”

Most recently, ConnextCare announced the opening of a new acute care clinical space in Pulaski, and this past spring, they opened a new External Respiratory Center for the treatment of upper respiratory illnesses in Pulaski.

For more information on ConnextCare, visit www.ConnextCare.org, or find them on Facebook.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...