This is Audio only. The original media company had technical problems during the debate. The media company was not able to stream and, around 45 minutes into the video, the sound dropped off. When we reviewed the video files, we found the audio was out of sync with the video. Dot Publishing decided to work with the files given to us by the media company and release the audio from the Mayor debate.

