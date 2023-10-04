Fulton Police Make Gun Arrests

FULTON – On October, 4th 2023 at approximately 2:23 AM, a City of Fulton Police Officer conducted a vehicle and traffic stop for a vehicle and traffic violation. While running the vehicle and operator’s information the operator was observed attempting to conceal suspected narcotics down the front of his pants. The operator was removed from the vehicle and one clear plastic bag of suspected narcotics was located on his person. A search of the vehicle was conducted and a loaded, QFI .38 Special revolver was located inside of the vehicle. The operator and passenger were subsequently arrested and are identified as:

Shane A. Kent, 38 years old, of Oswego, NY

Charges: 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2 nd- Class C Felony

2 counts of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – Class D Felony 1count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Class E Felony AggravatedUnlicensed Operator 2nd – Unclassified Misdemeanor Various Vehicleand Traffic Violations

Tyler L. Hull, 40 years old, of Phoenix, NY – Currently on Federal Probation

Charges: 1 count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 2nd – Class C Felony 1count of Criminal Possession of a Weapon 3rd – Class D Felony 1count of Criminal Possession of a Firearm – Class E Felony

Both suspects were later transported to the Oswego County Jail for Centralized Arraignment.

Sergeant Lucas H. Hollenbeck City of Fulton Police Department Criminal Investigations Division

