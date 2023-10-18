Fulton Will Have A New Mayor in 2024. Who will You Vote For?

UPDATE: This information is intended for use during a possible debate in Fulton on October 26th at 7 p.m. We are still working on the details. We will update you as soon as we have them.

Fulton, NY – October 16, 2023, As the Mayoral Race in Fulton, New York, heats up, we want to hear from you, the residents of our city. Your voices matter, and your questions can help provide invaluable insights into the concerns of our community.

We invite you to be an active part of this crucial electoral process by submitting your questions for the candidates vying for the position of Mayor.

We urge residents to view the City Codes and Charter to better understand their government in Fulton. https://ecode360.com/FU0049

Question for Fulton Mayor Candidates Do you have a question or concern for the 4 Fulton Mayor Candidates. Well, here’s your chance! Name * First Last

Are you a resident of fulton? Yes No

Valid Email * Enter Email Confirm Email

At this point, Who will you vote for? JAMES RICE -D MARISSA HANLON -R THOMAS G KENYON -C DAVID PHARES -OTH We do not share this info.

Your Question * No personal attacks and foul language will be allowed. Final decision to use your question is up to the management of Dot Publishing.

