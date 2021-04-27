Governor Cuomo Announces 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair

SYRACUSE, NY – Governor Andrew M. Cuomo yesterday announced the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair, a special end-of-summer celebration at the New York State Fairgrounds in Syracuse from August 20 to September 6.

This one-of-a-kind fair will feature New York’s best food and drink, live music and entertainment, Midway rides, and agriculture education and awareness in four different, concurrent festivals that will take place exclusively in the outdoor areas of the fairgrounds. Admission is $3 per person, with children under 12 admitted free of charge.

“The New York State Fair is one of our biggest and most exciting tourist attractions that celebrates the spirit of New York and generates economic growth for the region and the entire state,” Cuomo said. “I’ve said time and again that no one wants to open the Fair this year more than I do – and we are finally making it happen in a safe, responsible way with the 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair. This celebration is a unique reward for New Yorkers who have made so many sacrifices during this pandemic and will allow visitors from across the state and the country to enjoy some of the best attractions the Fair has to offer with all necessary safety guidelines in place. This is an important step towards the full return of New York’s largest events as we continue to reopen and reimagine our state’s economy.”

The 2021 Reimagined New York State Fair will take place in four outdoor areas across the fairgrounds, one representing each of the major elements that make the fair great, including:

Exceptional array of food and beverage including some of the Fair’s most iconic culinary experiences, such as the Pizze Fritte, sausage sandwiches and wine slushies;

Daily concerts from national touring performers in the scenic, spacious New York Experience festival grounds;

Thrilling amusement rides, games and attractions for all ages on the Midway;

Farm animals on display to introduce the young and young-at-heart to New York’s agriculture.

Among the acts who will be performing are REO Speedwagon, Dropkick Murphys, Sheena Easton, Great White and Vixen and the Oak Ridge Boys.

Last year, the COVID-19 pandemic caused the cancellation of the Great New York State Fair. This year the fair and fairgrounds are being planned and prepared in accordance with the Department of Health’s COVID-19 health and safety guidance. As public health conditions and the guidance changes, the fair will adapt and adhere to all applicable health protocols, such as capacity restrictions, social distancing, face coverings, and health screening where necessary.

Daily admission is planned to be limited to approximately 50% of capacity for the areas available for attendees to allow for social distancing. Capacity limits will be reexamined and adjusted if necessary to comply with health and safety guidelines. The fairground’s buildings will not be open to the public, except for bathrooms.

Attendees will be required to observe social distancing and wear masks, except when eating or drinking. People buying food and drinks will be asked to sit while they eat and drink, and ample tables and dining spaces will be made available. Midway rides, games and attractions, as well as all surfaces of frequent customer contact will be rigorously and frequently cleaned and sanitized.

Tickets will be sold for each of the outdoor areas, so families can decide which areas they want to visit and plan their day accordingly. To ensure capacity limits and social distancing, attendance at concerts and other live performances will be limited.

Commissioner of Agriculture Richard A. Ball said, “After a long and difficult absence, food and drinks grown and made in New York will be available again at the Fairgrounds. Families will once again be able to introduce young people to the animals that are an important part of our state’s agriculture. We are excited to welcome people back to the Fairgrounds as a sign that, through their hard work and sacrifice, life is slowly returning to normal.”

State Fair Director Troy Waffner said, “We’ve been honored to have served the state as one of the nation’s largest vaccination centers and are happy that our facilities have been used for blood drives, testing and other aspects of the fight against COVID-19. So it will be a special treat to welcome people back to the Fairgrounds so we can do what we do best – show New Yorkers a great time.”

Further details on fair ticket sales and on specific rules for guests will be announced later and are subject to change with the State’s health and safety guidance. Please visit the New York State Fair website for more information.

