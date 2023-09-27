Homeless Man Charged With Stolen Sailboat By Oswego Police

OSWEGO, NY – On Tuesday, September 26, 2023, at approximately 9:33 a.m., Officers from the Oswego City Police Department were dispatched to 3 Basin St., the Oswego Marina, for a stolen boat complaint.

Officers were advised by E911 that an unknown male took a boat without the permission of the owner and was operating it on the Oswego River.

Upon arrival, officers interviewed a male employee of the Oswego Marina who stated that he observed a sailboat in the river that was being operated by a male who was not the owner of the boat.

With the assistance of the Oswego Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard, officers contacted the operator of the boat in the Oswego River. A subsequent investigation led to the arrest of Jody D. Schroeder, age 46, homeless, charged with one count of Grand Larceny 3rd Degree, a class D felony.

Schroeder was arraigned in Oswego City Court by the Honorable Judge Kirwan and released on his own recognizance. Schroeder is scheduled to appear in Oswego City court on 10/26/23 at 9:30 a.m.

The Oswego Police Department would like to thank the Oswego Fire Department and the United States Coast Guard for their assistance with this investigation.

Any information about this incident or others please contact the Oswego City Police Department at (315)342-8120.

