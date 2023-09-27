‘Hotcakes For Hospice’ Returns Oct. 8, Features Oswego State Lakers Hockey Team

OSWEGO, NY – The Hotcakes for Hospice breakfast buffet, featuring the SUNY Oswego Laker Hockey Team with Coach Ed Gosek as servers, returns Sunday, Oct. 8; the announcement made by Friends of Oswego County Hospice (FOCH) Executive Director Elena Twiss.

The event starts at 8:00 a.m. with tickets being sold until 11:00 a.m. Breakfast will be served through noon at the Oswego Elks lodge, located at 132 W. Fifth St. in Oswego.

“Diners will have the opportunity to enter prize drawings — including a lottery board — while they enjoy a delicious breakfast with the Lakers,” Twiss said. “All proceeds will benefit our programs and the patients we serve.”

Tickets are available at the door. Tickets are $10 and children under 5 are free, Twiss said.

Friends of Oswego County Hospice provides financial and non-medical assistance, as well as bereavement services to help enhance the time Oswego County patients and their families have together, and to support them following their loss.

For additional information, visit www.friendsofhospice.org, or call 315-216-7580.

