Leighton Elementary Honors Veterans at Special Assembly

OSWEGO – Leighton Elementary School in Oswego recently hosted an elaborate and engaging Veterans Day assembly to honor the men and women who have served in the United States Armed Forces. Over three dozen family and local community members – some of them OCSD staff – were publicly recognized by the heartfelt ceremony.

On Thursday, November 9, the Leighton student body gathered in the school’s gymnasium along with staff and visitors for the event. After the singing of the national anthem, the assembly opened with the Leighton student council recognizing each branch of the armed services and their history. Teacher Kaylee Allen, herself a USMC veteran, then took “the hotseat” for a brief interview, where she described her own journey through the US Armed Forces.

The highlight of the event focused on the crowd of visiting veterans. Each was publicly honored with certificates, photos, and warm hugs from the Leighton students and staff who had invited them.

Shortly after, OHS teacher Ben Richardson led students through mock drills where all dutifully stood at attention. The event concluded with a heartfelt singing of God Bless America, where Leighton students raised up colorful pieces of paper to create a living version of the US flag.

Leighton Elementary School is proud to have hosted an assembly that not only educates students about the importance of Veterans Day but also instills a sense of gratitude and respect for those who have dedicated their lives to preserving our freedoms.

