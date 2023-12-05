Lighted Parade Caps Christmas in Mexico Celebration

OSWEGO – The seemingly endless precipitation that Oswego County recently endured slowed to an almost imperceptible drizzle as the Village of Mexico welcomed Santa and Mrs. Claus with a lighted parade on the evening of Saturday, December 2, 2023. As the hour of five p.m. arrived, the sound of music filled the air as the parade kicked off and began its journey from Academy Street to the Village Fire Hall. Brightly lit fire apparatus and a variety of decorated personal vehicles followed the Mexico Middle School Marching Band up the slight grade, accompanied by costumed marchers, some of whom handed out candy to the bundled audience. Small children waited anxiously for a glimpse of the jolly elf and his faithful spouse as they rolled up the glistening street on their way to their traditional seats inside the fire hall. The horse-drawn carriage bearing the two guests of honor rolled in the parking area followed by a crowd of children of all ages, all ready to share their Christmas lists with St. Nick.

This spectacle followed a day-long celebration of the Holiday season in Mexico, which offered shopping and a plethora of attractions designed to get local residents into the festive spirit. The annual event, sponsored by the Mexico Chamber of Commerce, draws visitors from a large radius to the charming village every year on the first Saturday of December.

