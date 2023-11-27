Local Playwright Adapts Christmas Classic “Babes in Toyland”

The magic of Christmas is coming to life in Fulton, New York, with the CNY Community
Arts Center’s heartwarming production of Babes in Toyland. This original adaptation of
the beloved holiday classic, written by local playwright Wayne Mosher, promises to
enchant audiences of all ages with its whimsical tale of adventure and the spirit of
giving.
Mosher, a seasoned storyteller and recent writer of the popular Living History Tour in
Fulton has lovingly crafted a script that captures the essence of Christmas cheer while
providing ample opportunities for the talented young performers to shine.
“I reconstructed a 100-year-old play to accommodate a large cast of children, trying to
give each of them a significant part to play, to give everyone a chance,” Mosher
explained. “That’s what children’s theater is all about.”
Under the direction of Don Crowe, a veteran theater director and educator, the
production promises to be a magical journey through the whimsical world of Toyland.
Crowe has been thoroughly impressed with Mosher’s collaboration and dedication to
the project.
“Wayne has been great,” Crowe shared. “From the beginning, he was more than happy
to share his script with us. He’s provided everything we needed and has allowed me as
a director to work with the script to fit our unique cast.”
Interim Executive Director of CNY Community Arts Center Bonnie McClellan
emphasized the importance of showcasing local talent in this production. “We’re
thrilled to present an original work by a local playwright and feature the talents of our
community’s children,” she stated. “This production is a true testament to the creative
spirit of Fulton and the surrounding area.”
Join us for an enchanting adventure filled with laughter, music, and the joy of the
holiday season. Babes in Toyland will be performed at the Fulton Education Center on
December 8, 9, 15, and 16 at 7 PM, and December 10th and 17th at 2 PM. Tickets are
available at cnyartscenter.com.