Mark Wreaths Across America Day at Fort Ontario Dec. 16

OSWEGO COUNTY – Fort Ontario State Historic Site welcomes visitors to commemorate National Wreaths Across America Day on Saturday, Dec. 16. The ceremony begins at noon in front of the enlisted men’s barracks inside the old stone fort, followed by a wreath-laying ceremony at the Post Cemetery.

Guest speakers for this year’s ceremony are keynote speaker Captain Scott M. Kelly, U.S. Army (Ret.), Assembly Minority Leader William Barclay, Oswego Mayor-Elect Robert Corradino, Reverend William King, Fort Ontario State Historic Site Manager Paul Lear and Wreaths Across America Location Coordinator Corey King.

After the speakers have concluded, the names of those interred in the Post Cemetery will be read by WAA Co-Location Coordinator Corey King, WAA Co-Location Coordinator Howard King and Captain Scott Kelly.

Following the reading of the names, attendees will take part in the “Parade of Wreaths,” where they will escort the wreaths from inside Fort Ontario to the Post Cemetery, led by local historic interpreters and the Fort Ontario Guard.

The ceremony will formally conclude at the entrance to the Post Cemetery with closing statements by the co-location coordinators. A benediction will be given, followed by the sounding of “Taps” by Emily King.

National Wreaths Across America Day is a free, non-political, non-denominational community event open to all people. There is ample parking in the main lot at the front entrance, and visitors are advised to dress accordingly for the weather that day.

Wreaths Across America is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization founded to continue and expand the annual wreath-laying ceremony at Arlington National Cemetery begun by Maine businessman Morrill Worcester in 1992. The organization’s mission, “Remember, Honor, Teach,” is carried out each year in part by coordinating wreath-laying ceremonies at Arlington, as well as at thousands of veterans’ cemeteries across the U.S. and beyond.

The Fort Ontario Post Cemetery is the resting place for 77 officers, soldiers and civilians who served at, or were associated with, Fort Ontario from 1756 to 1943.

For any updates on the program, follow the Wreaths Across America at the Fort Ontario Post Cemetery Facebook page @FortOntarioWAA.

