Mayor Barlow Announces 2023 Tree Lighting Celebration & Fireworks

November 2, 2023 Contributor

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 25th in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3:00 pm. The live stage show including local performers will begin at 5:00 pm, with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6:00 pm followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:05 pm.

Prior to the tree lighting, activities will include horse carriage rides through downtown, a live ice sculpture carving demonstration, and live reindeer in attendance. Santa will also meet kids inside City Hall and there will be a children’s train ride on the lawn of City Hall.

“The annual tree lighting ceremony has become a popular event through the years, bringing the holiday spirit to our community and ushering people into downtown,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We have a great stage show and activities in store, capped off with the lighting of the tree and fireworks over the river. We look forward to a successful event to really kick off the holiday season,” Barlow said.

Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration Schedule
Saturday, November 25th
3:00 pm-6:00 pm -Santa visits inside City Hall, horse carriage rides through downtown, train rides, vendors, and activities
4:30 pm – 5:30 pm – Ice carving demonstration
5:00 pm-6:00 pm – Live stage shoe featuring live performances, music, interviews
6:00 pm – Lighting of the Christmas Tree
6:05 pm – Fireworks launch from Pedestrian Bridge over Oswego River

The stage show will be live-streamed on the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page.

For more information or details on the upcoming holiday events and activities, please contact the Oswego Economic Development Office at [email protected], 44 East Bridge Street, or 315-908-7479.

