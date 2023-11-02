Mayor Barlow Announces 2023 Tree Lighting Celebration & Fireworks

Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the Annual Tree Lighting celebration will be held on Saturday, November 25th in Don Hill Civic Plaza with several different activities beginning at 3:00 pm. The live stage show including local performers will begin at 5:00 pm, with the lighting of the Christmas Tree at 6:00 pm followed by fireworks over the Oswego River at 6:05 pm.

Prior to the tree lighting, activities will include horse carriage rides through downtown, a live ice sculpture carving demonstration, and live reindeer in attendance. Santa will also meet kids inside City Hall and there will be a children’s train ride on the lawn of City Hall.

“The annual tree lighting ceremony has become a popular event through the years, bringing the holiday spirit to our community and ushering people into downtown,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “We have a great stage show and activities in store, capped off with the lighting of the tree and fireworks over the river. We look forward to a successful event to really kick off the holiday season,” Barlow said.

Oswego Tree Lighting Celebration Schedule

Saturday, November 25th

3:00 pm-6:00 pm -Santa visits inside City Hall, horse carriage rides through downtown, train rides, vendors, and activities

4:30 pm – 5:30 pm – Ice carving demonstration

5:00 pm-6:00 pm – Live stage shoe featuring live performances, music, interviews

6:00 pm – Lighting of the Christmas Tree

6:05 pm – Fireworks launch from Pedestrian Bridge over Oswego River

The stage show will be live-streamed on the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page.

For more information or details on the upcoming holiday events and activities, please contact the Oswego Economic Development Office at [email protected], 44 East Bridge Street, or 315-908-7479.

