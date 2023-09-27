Mayor Barlow Announces Creepy Crawl Halloween Event To Be Held October 26-28  

OSWEGO, NY – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will host the fourth annual “Creepy Crawl” Halloween event. The event will feature a Halloween themed walk through the east side train tunnel lined with live Halloween characters, props, decorations, food, and drinks. Live entertainment across the street in Rotary Park will feature local bands “Natural Medicine” on Thursday the 26th, “Bonfire: A Tribute to AC/DC” on Friday the 27, and “Cold Front” on Saturday the 28

“The Halloween Creepy Crawl event has grown in popularity, especially since being held in the train tunnel and Rotary Park. We expect the event this year to be just as popular and encourage all resident to make time to attend this unique event to have fun,” Mayor Billy Barlow said.

During the “Creepy Crawl” event, the city will lift the open container ordinance in the area with Canale’s Restaurant providing food, drinks, and alcohol sales. The event will be appropriate for all ages and will run from 6:00pm-9:00pm on Thursday, Friday, and Saturday.

Print this entry

Share this:

Tweet



Email

Print



Like this: Like Loading...