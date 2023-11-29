Mayor Barlow Announces Upcoming Holiday Spirit Events In Oswego

OSWEGO – Mayor Billy Barlow announced today the City of Oswego will again host several holiday-based events this year for Oswego families to enjoy. The holiday season kicked-off Saturday night with the annual tree lighting in downtown. Next, the city will continue with other events and traditions to continue building the holiday spirit and to encourage residents to shop local.

The Oswego Police Department, Fire Department, and Mayor Barlow will join Santa cruising on the east side of Oswego on Friday, December 1st beginning at 5:30pm. Saturday, December 3rd the slow roll will cover the west side, again beginning at 5:30pm. To view the route and estimated times at certain check points along the route, visit the ‘Mayor Billy Barlow’ Facebook page. Please note, all times are estimated and subject to change based on crowd sizes. Families hoping to catch a glimpse of Santa are encouraged to meet at one of the identified checkpoints, but Santa will also stop in other spots along the route pending crowd size.

“We have a full slate of holiday events and initiatives, both new and old, on tap this year to give families fun activities to enjoy and encourage people to do their holiday shopping right here in Oswego,” said Mayor Billy Barlow. “I appreciate all the city departments and participating businesses who come together to make this happen and look forward to watching the holiday spirit build as the month goes on,” Barlow said.

In addition, the City of Oswego Economic Development Office has partnered with several downtown businesses including 3 sisters gifts, Cat of the Hill Clothing, Curious Kidz, Duffy’s Designs, Khepera Coffee & Roastery, Maida/s Floral Shop, Man in the Moon Candies, Mariskas, Mother Earth Baby, Riverside Artisans, Sensibility Outfitters, The Connection Point, The Organic Earthling, and the River’s End Bookstore to host late-night shopping every Friday in December, when shops will stay open until at least 9:00pm. Businesses will also have different events throughout the month including Ugly Sweater night on December 1st, Carolers on December 8th, Eat and Shop on December 15th, and Pajama Night on December 22nd.

Lastly, Mayor Barlow announced a new event this year, a Christmas Parade . in collaboration with local agencies and community members, the city will host the first annual Christmas “Express” Parade on Sunday, December 17th, 2023. Starting at 5pm at East. 1st St., heading down Bridge St to West 2nd St and ending at the Oswego Marina. Kids can come to civic Plaza afterwards for treats and to get photos with the characters, see Santa and have warm cider and donuts provided by Lowes. Families can watch the parade as multiple cars and trucks, including the Polar Express train, go by all lit up and decorated for Christmas. Sherries Diner will have hot cocoa for sale during the parade. If you would like your car or truck to be in the parade, or if you would like to hand out treats at Civic Plaza for the kids, please contact Jennifer at the Youth Bureau 315-349-3451, Ext. 3451 to register. There is no fee to enter and a prize will be awarded to the best decorated vehicle.

